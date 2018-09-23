Las Vegas also shocked by Vikings’ pathetic performance against Bills

The Vikings and their fans weren’t the only ones who were shocked by a brutal 27-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Plenty of folks in Las Vegas were taken by surprise as well.

The Bills, who came into the game having been outscored 78-23 in season-opening losses to the Ravens and Chargers, were 17-point underdogs at U.S. Bank Stadium, according to Westgate in Las Vegas.

So when was the last time a 17-point underdog won an NFL game outright? According to Sports Illustrated it happened in 1995, when the Cowboys lost at home to Washington as 17.5 point favorites.

SI’s research also showed that Sunday was only the second time a team that was an underdog of 14 or more points won by 14 or points. The other time that happened was on Sept. 25, 1994, when the St. Louis Rams beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 16-0.