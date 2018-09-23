On to Los Angeles: Vikings ready to move on quickly after being upset by Bills

The only siliver lining — and it’s the slimmest of linings — about the Minnesota Vikings’ confounding upset loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday is that the football world will only have three days to shred them for dropping a game in which they were favored by 16.5 points.

The Vikings head to Los Angeles to play the Rams on Thursday Night Football, putting a huge early-season game between playoff contenders in the spotlight.

“It’s a chance to get back out on the football field and play a game instead of going and having to sit and have a couple of days off to think about it,” receiver Adam Thielen said after the 27-6 loss. “That would be the only positive thing coming out of today, we get to play again in four days.”

With the upset, the Vikings are now 1-1-1 and have to go on the road to face the Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated the Indianapolis Colts in the return of starting QB Carson Wentz on Sunday.

“I am already trying to get over it,” linebacker Eric Kendricks said. “It’s on to the next. It is going to hurt obviously for a little bit. I am going to let it sting, but I am excited to get another opportunity to play with these guys. We have a great team, very special. We have to start clicking and playing like that.”

The idea of a “trap game” has been dispelled by recent studies, which found that upsets happen just as often in weeks that a team isn’t looking ahead to their next opponent. The Vikings unilaterally said they did not overlook the Bills, who were 0-2 coming into Minnesota.

“As I said earlier in the week, it doesn’t matter what their record was or our record, none of that matters,” running back Latavius Murray said. “Every week you’re going to get a team that is doing all they can to get it right. You have to give them credit.”

There hasn’t been a quieter Vikings locker room after a loss since they lost 38-7 in the NFC Championship game last year. Similarly, answers were few and far between.

“You can’t turn the ball over and give their offense a short field,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “We asked too much of our defense having to be out on the field so much. Very little possession time for us. We needed to convert third downs and start on the field and give them a breather and allow them to stand up when they are out there.”

Several players who were around two seasons ago harkened back to a stunning Week 15 game in 2016 to the Indianapolis Colts as the last time they were expected to run through an inferior team and came up short.

“Unfortunately you go back and look at the last three years of football that we played, we’ve done this once a year,” tight end Kyle Rudolph said. “Go back a couple of Decembers ago, we had a chance of making the playoffs and then the Colts came in and kicked our butts. Last year in the NFC Championship game, everyone knows what happened. One thing for us is that it happened in September. We’re going to learn from it. This could be the best thing for us.”

The Vikings will have to shore up the issues they had against Buffalo quickly as they will only practice once before matching up with the Rams.