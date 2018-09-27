Mediocrity has never tasted so good; Mourinho/Pogba/Man United Drama (ep. 110)

Quinno’s back. Back Again. Quinno’s back. Tell a friend. Alright enough lyrics, for now. Quinno’s back to slow down the bus a bit after last week’s F1 type pace. Cosgrove and Quinno discuss the Milk/Coca-Cola/Carabao/EFL Cup to kick off proceedings this week. After talking through Manchester United getting the boot from their they review this weeks action in the Premier League. Before previewing the Champions & Europa Leagues we get our weekly Premier League predictions from John. The guys answer your emails. John gets something off his chest in Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan joins for another award winning MLS segment. The guys shine the Crafty Spotlight on one Tiger Woods and we finish the show with quick look around Europe. All that and more on this edition of The Crafty Rogues.