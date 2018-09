The 0-2 Buffalo Blahs (Bills) circle the wagons and ford the river into historic US Bank Stadium Sunday to take on the undefeated Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings. Friend of the Program Nate Geary (@NateGearyWGR) of WGR550 in Buffalo stops in to chat about the Bills, how ugly it could get on Sunday, and why there is some long-term optimism in Western New York. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) swings in for Vikes Over Beers to chat about the tie and the greatness of Kirk Jerome Cousins.