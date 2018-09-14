Practice? Who needs practice? Certainly not Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers may try to practice Saturday in the Packers’ final workout before Sunday’s game against the Vikings, but coach Mike McCarthy said the quarterback doesn’t have to take part in that session in order to play.

“Aaron’s getting better,” McCarthy said Friday, according to ESPN.com. “He was in the meeting this morning. I would say he feels better than he did at the beginning of the week.”

Rodgers suffered a sprained left knee in last Sunday’s victory over Chicago. He left the game late in the second quarter but returned in the second half to help Green Bay rally for a 24-23 win. DeShone Kizer has been working with the first team in practice this week as Rodgers focuses on rehabbing his knee.

“Tomorrow’s practice will be a pretty big indicator,” McCarthy said. “So we’ll see how today goes, but nothing has changed. He’s clearly in the day-to-day. Hopefully, he’ll be able to do work tomorrow.”

What’s interesting, and what ESPN’s Rob Demovsky points out, is that McCarthy then said the Packers, “really don’t need to see anything (from Rodgers on Saturday) because the classroom work and participation from both Aaron and DeShone is all part of this preparation process.”

Added McCarthy: “(Rodgers) could play with no reps. We’ve established that point some time ago in his career. So I think it’s no different. You’d like to walk off the field Saturday and have your plan set, but this is the National Football League, things happen. Guys get sick on Saturday, too. That’s all part of our process where we work the practice-squad guys in and everything. So we’ll be ready for anything, but I know he wants to play. So we’ll see how it goes.”