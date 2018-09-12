Report: Brian Dozier says he has been playing through knee injury since April

“It’s been a struggle,” Dozier said. “I’ve had a knee issue since the beginning of the year.”

Dozier, who hit .271 with 34 home runs last season for the Twins, was hitting .227 with 16 home runs and 52 RBIs in 104 games when he was traded to the Dodgers for second baseman Logan Forsythe and prospects Luke Raley (first base/outfield) and Devin Smeltzer (lefthanded pitcher).

Dozier got off to a good start with the Dodgers, hitting a home run in each of his first two games, but he was batting only .193 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 35 games for Los Angeles entering Wednesday’s game against Cincinnati. Dozier went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in the Dodgers’ 8-1 victory.

Dozier’s injury, according to the Times, dates to April when he suffered a bone bruise on his right knee. Structural damage was ruled out after an MRI but the soreness remained and Dozier told the paper that the inability to swing freely has compromised his swing. “If one side of your leg is not working, find a way to use your other side,” he said. “That’s just my mentality.”