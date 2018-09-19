Report: Butler eyeing trade to Clippers and other nuggets on Jimmy wanting out of Minnesota

Jimmy Butler’s desire to get out of Minnesota led the All-Star to give Tom Thibodeau a list of three teams to which he would like to be dealt. This includes the Nets, Knicks and Clippers.

So which team would be the front-runner if Butler has his way? Turns out that would be the Clippers, according to an ESPN report. Butler has a home in Los Angeles and the Clippers will have two max contracts available in July. In Butler’s mind, at least, they could be used on him and Kawhi Leonard. Leonard is now in Toronto but, according to ESPN, the Clippers are emerging as a favorite to land him next summer.

The ESPN report added that Butler told Thibodeau, the Wolves’ president of basketball operations and coach, that he would like to be traded before reporting to the Wolves on Monday for media day and prefers the Clippers and New York Knicks. Butler, not surprisingly, informed Thibodeau he will walk as a free agent next summer if he isn’t traded.