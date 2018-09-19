Report: Butler eyeing trade to Clippers and other nuggets on Jimmy wanting out of Minnesota

Jimmy Butler’s desire to get out of Minnesota led the All-Star to give Tom Thibodeau a list of three teams to which he would like to be dealt. This includes the Nets, Knicks and Clippers.
So which team would be the front-runner if Butler has his way? Turns out that would be the Clippers, according to an ESPN report. Butler has a home in Los Angeles and the Clippers will have two max contracts available in July. In Butler’s mind, at least, they could be used on him and Kawhi Leonard. Leonard is now in Toronto but, according to ESPN, the Clippers are emerging as a favorite to land him next summer.
The ESPN report added that Butler told Thibodeau, the Wolves’ president of basketball operations and coach, that he would like to be traded before reporting to the Wolves on Monday for media day and prefers the Clippers and New York Knicks. Butler, not surprisingly, informed Thibodeau he will walk as a free agent next summer if he isn’t traded.
- The Athletic, which broke the story of Butler’s trade demand, reported that Thibodeau made it clear in a meeting with Butler on Tuesday that he wanted to see their partnership through and did not want to trade him. Thibodeau coached Butler for four seasons with the Chicago Bulls, helping him develop into an All-Star, and then acquired him in June 2017 to play for the Wolves. The issue is that as much as Thibodeau might want to hang onto Butler, the friction between Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns means that if Thibodeau keeps Butler he likely would do irreparable harm to the relationship between the Wolves and Towns. Thibodeau, and more importantly owner Glen Taylor, can’t afford to take this risk.
- Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported that Butler was hoping for a renegotiation and extension of his contract this summer that would have raised his salary for 2018-19 to $30 million and tacked on another four years and $145 million to the deal. This would have caused Thibodeau to make significant moves to shed contracts of players who could have helped the Wolves. The Wolves offered Butler a $110 million extension that would run for four years and was the highest they could go under the rules of the collective bargaining agreement. Butler turned that down but would have been eligible for a five-year contract worth $188 million in Minnesota next summer. That contract is likely to now come elsewhere.