Report: Everson Griffen involved in incident at Minneapolis hotel

Everson Griffen’s absence from the Vikings’ sideline on Sunday — which coach Mike Zimmer called a “personal matter” after the team’s loss to Buffalo — came after an incident at the Hotel Ivy on Saturday in downtown Minneapolis.
Ryan Raiche of KSTP-TV reported that, according to police records, a person at the hotel was verbally threatening to shoot someone in the middle of the day on Saturday. The Minneapolis Police Department redacted the person’s name from the report, but a source confirmed to KSTP that it was Griffen.
Hotel staff moved to the back of the office while Griffen paced around the lobby and threatened to assault staff members. A police dispatcher said the suspect said to the staff that if someone would not let him into his room he was going to shoot someone but no gun was ever seen. He also was laying on the floor at one point.
Griffen was not arrested and Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder told KSTP the man left on his own accord and the caller was no longer cooperative. Elder said the situation did not warrant further investigation.
Vikings general manager Rick Spielman provided KSTP with a statement, saying: “We are aware of the situation involving Everson Griffen and certainly concerned by what we have heard. We are currently focused on Everson’s well-being and providing the appropriate support for him and his family.”
Griffen had been declared out of Sunday’s game on Friday because of a knee injury but injured players usually attend home games. It’s not known if Griffen will travel with the Vikings to Los Angeles for Thursday’s game against the Rams.