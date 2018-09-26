Report: Jimmy Butler has a change of heart on desired destination

Jimmy Butler apparently has altered his thinking when it comes to where he would like to be traded.

After reportedly telling the Timberwolves that his preferred destinations, in order, were the Clippers, Knicks and Nets, Butler and his agent, Bernie Lee, have informed the Wolves that he would like to be dealt to the Miami Heat. That came in a report from Marc Stein of the New York Times in which he cited NBA sources.

Does that mean Butler will be headed to Miami after one season in Minnesota? Not necessarily.

Tom Thibodeau, the Wolves president of basketball operations and head coach, has said publicly that he is working on dealing Butler but will only do what’s best for his team. Meanwhile, there have been numerous reports that Thibodeau and his assistant, general manager Scott Layden, have been dragging their feet on trading Butler and ignoring an directive from owner Glen Taylor to get a trade done.

Butler, meanwhile, took a physical with the Wolves on Monday before Thibodeau declared that the player is still doing rehab work after having minor surgery on his hand during the offseason. Evidently, that rehab has included finding afternoon pickup basketball games around the Twin Cities at various health clubs.

One reported key to any potential deal that would send Butler to Miami is swingman Josh Richardson, who was the 40th pick in the draft three years ago.

Richardson, 25, averaged 12.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 81 games for the Heat last season. He also made 37.8 percent of his three-pointers in 2017-18.

It’s unclear if the Heat will be willing to part with Richardson in order to get Butler, who is entering the final season of his contract and could sign elsewhere next summer.