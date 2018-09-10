Report: Luol Deng becomes the latest ex-Bull to join Timberwolves

Piece-by-piece Tom Thibodeau continues to get his old band from the Chicago Bulls back together.

The latest member to join Thibodeau with the Timberwolves was veteran forward Luol Deng, who reportedly agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million deal on Monday, according to The Athletic.

Deng, who spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers after signing a four-year, $72 million deal, had been given no promises on playing time and a role but has been offered the chance to earn minutes in Minnesota, according to an ESPN report.

Deng joins a Wolves roster that already includes former Bulls Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson and Derrick Rose. Deng received a $7.5 million contract buyout from the Lakers after playing in only one game last season.

The 33-year-old spent his first nine-plus seasons with the Bulls.