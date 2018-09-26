Report: Vikings never sent Everson Griffen a letter banning him from practice

An incident report from the Minnetrista Police Department regarding Everson Griffen indicated that Les Pico, the Vikings’ executive director of player development, told police that the team had sent the defensive end and his agent a letter last Thursday that Griffen would not be allowed to return to the Vikings until he underwent a mental health evaluation.

But sources told Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV that such a letter wasn’t sent to Griffen or his agent and at no time was Griffen banned from the facility. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin also reported there was no letter from the Vikings to the Griffen camp.

Rather, an NFL source told Cronin that the Vikings had informed Griffen he didn’t have to worry about practice last week or last Sunday’s game against the Bills and instead should focus on getting himself help. The source also indicated to ESPN that both sides agreed that Griffen would stay away from the facility until he was in a better mental state.

Griffen’s absence from practice last week was no surprise because he was dealing with a knee injury that would have kept him out of the game regardless. Griffen did show up at the Vikings’ facility last Saturday but was told to go home.

Griffen was then involved in an incident at a hotel in downtown Minneapolis in which an employee called police. No arrest was made and Griffen’s erratic behavior continued later in the day at and near his home in Minnetrista.

Griffen reportedly was then taken to a mental health facility for evaluation and treatment.