Reports: Butler won’t be on court for opening of camp; Taylor shopping All-Star

Jimmy Butler’s request to be traded by the Timberwolves has yet to be granted but the All-Star won’t be taking part in the opening of training camp next week.

Butler has been granted permission to not take part in the Wolves media day on Monday, according to Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania of The Athletic. The pair also reports the Wolves have been made aware that Butler will not be available for “on-court activities” at the outset of training camp.

Butler, acquired by the Wolves in a draft-night trade in 2017, informed the Wolves last week that he wants to be traded and reportedly provided a list of three preferred destinations, including the Clippers, Knicks and Nets.

Tom Thibodeau, who coached Butler with the Chicago Bulls and is the Wolves’ president of basketball operations and head coach, reportedly has no interest in trading Butler. ESPN reported that Wolves owner Glen Taylor has been telling teams that Butler is available and that clubs should contact him if they have issues dealing with Wolves general manager Scott Layden.

“He basically said, ‘If you don’t get anywhere with (Layden) and you’ve got something good, bring it to me,'” a high-ranking NBA official told ESPN.