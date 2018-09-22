Sano leaves Twins, will undergo tests after experiencing pain in injured leg

Byron Buxton was sent home instead of being promoted when big-league rosters were expanded on Sept. 1. Miguel Sano’s extremely disappointing season — which included a demotion to Single-A Fort Myers in June — saw his average dip to .199 entering the opener of a three-game series in Oakland on Friday.

So what else could go wrong for the one-time top prospects? You had to ask.

Sano reportedly returned to Minnesota after experiencing pain behind the left knee he injured earlier this month in Houston while sliding into second base. Sano, who missed 12 games because of the injury, will undergo further testing, according to Twins manager Paul Molitor.

Sano had a titanium rod inserted in his left shin last November after suffering a stress reaction late in the season.

“It seems to me it was more like he was getting a nerve-jolt sensation at times,” Molitor told MLB.com and reporters in Oakland. “So we sent him back for more testing to try to find the source of that. It wasn’t reaggravated by playing the other day. It’s just kind of persisting. He tried to play through it but after the game we decided to find the answer to that.”

In 34 games since returning from a six-week stay in the minors, Sano has hit .195/.294/.390 with six homers and 14 RBIs. Sano lost between 25 and 30 pounds while in the minors.

It seems unlikely that Sano will return with only a week left in the season.

The Twins also are expected to shut down left fielder Eddie Rosario (strained right quadriceps). An MRI on Rosario’s quad showed inflammation. Molitor told MLB.com the Twins will know more about Rosario’s status when they are back at Target Field on Tuesday.