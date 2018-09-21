The ducks are wearing wellies; Carl Craig fills in (ep. 109)

The guys made it through the near monsoons in Minneapolis to record this special edition of The Crafty Rogues! The special-ness is derived from the fact that Carl Craig is filling in for the seat vacated by John because he’s filling the hosting role that Quinno vacated. Carl and John discuss the weekends Premier League action as well as the Champions and Europa League action. We get predictions on the upcoming weekends from the guys. Producer Jonathan hops in for our weekly MLS update. We close the show with your emails and a lightening round of questions for Carl Craig. All that and more on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!