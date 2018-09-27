This time there are no assurances that Paul Molitor will return as Twins’ manager

Paul Molitor told reporters on Wednesday that he doesn’t “have any doubts” about his desire to return as the Twins’ manager in 2019.

But will Molitor be back in the dugout when spring training opens? That’s a question that Twins owner Jim Pohlad wasn’t willing to answer Wednesday in an interview with the Star Tribune.

“I have no idea what they are going to come with,” Pohlad said, referring to chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine. “No matter if we win the World Series or have a disappointing season like this, they are going to come with recommendations. Some of those recommendations could be personnel changes, could be methodology changes. I don’t know, but I look forward to that.”

Pohlad’s response was interesting because the owner assured the manager of his job following the Twins’ 103-loss season in 2016. The Twins fired general manager Terry Ryan during that season, but Falvey and Levine were told they could not make a change in the dugout when they were hired during that offseason.

The Twins rebounded to win 85 games in 2017 and made the playoffs, losing to the New York Yankees in the wild card game. That success earned Molitor American League Manager of the Year honors and a three-year contract extension that will run through 2020.

This season — Molitor’s fourth as manager — has been another disappointment. The Twins were 73-84 after an 11-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night at Target Field. That puts them 15.5 games behind Cleveland in the AL Central but in second place because the division is so bad.

The win over the Tigers was Molitor’s 300th as a manger but he also has 343 losses.

“It snuck up on me a little bit,” Molitor told reporters of winning his 300th game. “Didn’t realize it until Joe (Mauer) acknowledged it after the game, which was nice. I guess baseball likes round numbers. Would like to get to 300 wins already before you’ve seen 300 losses, but that hasn’t been the case. Keep moving forward.”

With two years left on his contract, there is a good chance that Molitor will get the opportunity to continue leading the Twins but Falvey and Levine will have the final say on that and, evidently, ownership will listen.

Right now, Falvey isn’t willing to tip his hand.

“Get to the end of the season,” he told the Star Tribune. “Let the season end and meet and then start talking about what that looks like. But we’ll do that in a thoughtful manner.”