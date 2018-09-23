Could Trae Waynes miss Vikings’ game against the Rams?

Cornerback Trae Waynes left the Vikings’ 27-6 loss in the first quarter on Sunday because of an ankle injury and will undergo an MRI on Monday, according to coach Mike Zimmer.

Waynes’ departure forced rookie Mike Hughes to take over as an outside cornerback, along with Xavier Rhodes, and left Mackensie Alexander as the nickel corner. Alexander and Hughes have split time at the nickel in part because of Alexander’s struggles this season.

The only other healthy cornerback on the Vikings’ depth chart Sunday was undrafted rookie Holton Hill. Veteran Marcus Sherels sat out because of a rib injury.

The Vikings will only have three days before their next game against the Rams in Los Angeles on Thursday so it seems like a long shot Waynes will be ready to return.

The Vikings also lost right tackle Rashod Hill for a second consecutive game because of an ankle injury. Rookie Brian O’Neill again replaced Hill after he hobbled off the field.

The Vikings did get center Pat Elflein back after he missed the first two games following offseason shoulder and ankle surgery. Brett Jones, acquired from the Giants just before the regular season began, started for the third consecutive game but Elflein was in for 22 snaps against the Bills, according to Zimmer.