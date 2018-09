Week 1 is upon us as the Sloppy San Francisco 49ers weasel their way into Historic US Bank Stadium to attempt to hang with the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings. Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast stops in to chat about the “who’s starting at center” rumors, B-Rod and Newman parting, and injury updates. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon. chimes in to breakdown the Niners matchup.