Vikings add a veteran receiver after Treadwell drops the ball and drops it again and again

Laquon Treadwell might be headed down the Vikings’ depth chart after his performance on Sunday in Green Bay.

The Vikings signed former 49ers receiver Aldrick Robinson on Monday in a move that comes as no surprise. Robinson could provide a better option at the third wide receiver spot behind Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.

Treadwell, the 23rd-overall pick in the 2016 draft, caught a 14-yard pass from Kirk Cousins on Sunday to open the scoring for the Vikings in a 29-29 tie with the Packers at Lambeau Field but he also dropped three of the six passes directed his way.

This included a late fourth-quarter pass from Cousins that deflected off Treadwell’s hands and into the arms of Green Bay’s Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. That gave Green Bay the ball at the Vikings’ 13 with a five-point lead and 2 minutes, 4 seconds left in regulation. The Packers ended that drive with a 36-yard field goal from Mason Crosby to go ahead 29-21.

Robinson, who was drafted by Washington in 2011, played in 16 games for San Francisco last season, catching 19 passes for 260 yards with two touchdowns. He was let go at the end of the preseason this year. Robinson spent four years with Washington and one season in Atlanta.

The 29-year-old has 69 receptions for 1,191 yards and nine touchdowns in his six-year career.