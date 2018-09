We brought in Friend of the Program Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) of Pro Football Focus to breakdown the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings offseason moves, solutions on the offensive line, and if Harrison Smith is a Hall of Famer. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) and Andrew Roth (@SandrewRoth) join for Vikes Over Beers discussing captains, 53, and the sloppy San Francisco 49ers coming in.