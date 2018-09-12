You’re here as our falling-out expert; UEFA Nations League (ep. 108)

With John’s mom in town we figured the best thing to do to celebrate the occasion was to record the next edition of The Crafty Rogues! This week the boys are discussing the Nations League as well as look ahead to the upcoming Premier League and Champions League action. We get to your emails, John gets something off his chest in Just Be Cos, and our weekly MLS segment from producer Jonathan. The guys close the show with a brand new segment (we’re still trying to figure out a name for it) and we go through the nominees for the World XI. All that and more right here on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!