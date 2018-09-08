Zulgad: Gophers freshman QB Annexstad delivers in pressure packed situation

MINNEAPOLIS — The Gophers appeared destined for yet another disappointing loss on Saturday night at TCF Bank Stadium unless their true freshman quarterback could bail them out.

Given the situation, that seemed like a lot to ask.

Fresno State had taken a one-point lead, their first of the game, with 8 minutes, 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter on a 45-yard touchdown pass and Zach Annexstad was entrusted with the responsibility of bringing his team back. Considering the quarterback play Gophers fans have witnessed in recent years the chances of seeing a positive outcome seemed remote.

The situation appeared even more dire with the Gophers facing third-and-9 from their own 44-yard line. Annexstad took the snap and looked down field. He saw nothing. Annexstad retreated in hopes of buying time and soon saw Fresno State defenders coming at him. He could have tucked the ball and hoped for the best. He could have collapsed to the turf to avoid taking a big hit.

He did neither.

Instead, he continued to buy himself time with his feet and let go with his arm. Wide receiver Tyler Johnson (six catches for 50 yards) made an outstanding catch to bring in one of the many darts Annexstad threw on Saturday. Johnson got one foot in as he was going out of bounds for a 13-yard gain and an improbable first down.

“That changes the whole game,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. “I don’t believe in momentum. … But what I do think is there are shifts in terms of people’s confidence and I think that’s what happened at that point. … If we don’t make that play who knows how the game turns out?”

Seth Green powered his way into the end zone five plays later for a touchdown that gave the Gophers (2-0) a 21-14 victory. Annexstad, who was replaced by Green at quarterback on the Wildcat plays, completed 3-of-4 passes for 28 yards on that drive.

He has proven himself to be a cool customer under pressure. Not bad for an 18-year-old facing a quality opponent. This marked the second consecutive week that Fleck discussed Annexstad’s ability to remain loose when the pressure is on. At one point late in Saturday’s game, Fleck said Annexstad remarked how much fun this was for him.

“I want our players to practice like pros and play like kids,” Fleck said. “It’s a game. These are kids. He has that kid in him but there’s a difference between immature and mature and having that type of personality. He’s a very mature individual but has a lot of fun. There’s a difference in being silly and funny. He never crosses that line and the players love playing for him.”

Annexstad began his collegiate career a week earlier and gave a solid performance in a 48-10 rout of New Mexico State. While it was good for Annexstad to get his feet wet in the victory, making any real judgments about the Gophers against such a weak opponent was nearly impossible.

Fresno State was a different story.

The Bulldogs, a member of the Mountain West Conference, had gone from a 1-11 finish in 2016 to a 10-4 finish and beating Houston in the Hawaii Bowl last season in their first year under Jeff Tedford. Senior quarterback Marcus McMaryion was coming off a season in which he passed for 2,726 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 302 yards and four touchdowns.

Fresno State isn’t a Big Ten opponent — although after Saturday it’s questionable if the conference is as good as some of us believed it might be — but the Bulldogs provided a good test for a young team. The most important member of that team is Annexstad, who has an opportunity to prove he is the long-term solution at quarterback.

Annexstad finished 16 of 26 for 175 yards with a 118.1 passer rating. Those aren’t outstanding numbers but he did not throw an interception for the second consecutive game and he showed an arm strength we did not see on a consistent basis in the opener.

Annexstad wasn’t the only true freshman who made a contribution on offense. Bryce Williams of Sarasota, Fla., became the primary ball carrier early in the game and finished with 87 yards on 25 carries.

The fact Williams had to carry so much of the workload wasn’t good news. Senior running back Rodney Smith caught an 11-yard screen pass on the game’s third play from scrimmage but as he went to make a cut he fell to the turf and did not get up.

Smith couldn’t put weight on his left leg as he was helped off the field and he was evaluated in a medical tent on the Gophers’ sideline. Smith remained with his teammates on the sideline but did not return. Fleck did not have an immediate update on Smith after the game.

The Gophers already are without running back Shannon Brooks (leg) for the season and redshirt freshman Mohamed Ibrahim did not play Saturday because of an ankle injury. The loss of Smith for any amount of time will be a setback.

If this program is to have hope for any type of success in 2018, Annexstad is going to have to repeat the late success he had Saturday.

Minnesota also is going to have to rely on its defense. It was able to do that in the first half against Fresno State and again late in the game when sophomore safety Antoine Winfield Jr., made a remarkable interception to prevent the Bulldogs from tying the score.

Fresno State had only 104 yards of total offense in the opening half, including 46 passing as the Gophers led 10-0. But the Bulldogs were moving down the field for a second consecutive drive after the Gophers took the lead — they were helped by a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on Minnesota’s Carter Coughlin that moved the ball to the Fresno State 44 — and had the ball at the Gophers 4 with just under 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Tedford decided to get cute and had running back Josh Hokit take a handoff, roll right and then loft a pass to tight end Jared Rice in the end zone. Winfield, however, made an unbelievable play to not only break up the pass but also haul it in with one hand and stay inbounds for an interception.

For Fleck, this wasn’t any ordinary victory.

“I don’t know if you guys know what happened tonight,” he said. “I have not been through anything like that before with that many young kids.”

Fleck is going to need those young kids to keep contributing if the Gophers are going to continue winning.