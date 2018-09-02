Zulgad: No defense: Decision on Byron Buxton is serious blunder for Twins’ wunderkinds

There have been a few instances since Derek Falvey and Thad Levine took control of the Twins’ baseball operation in which there has been grumbling from the masses.

Deals at the trade deadline in 2017 that ended up being premature for a club that made the AL wild card game. The jettisoning of a few pitching prospects, such as J.T. Chargois and Randy Rosario, who then had some big-league success. The decision to again clean house at the trade deadline this year, dealing popular players such as Brian Dozier and Eduardo Escobar.

On each occasion, the opinion from this end has been that Falvey, the Twins’ chief baseball officer, and his righthand man, general manager Levine, know what they are doing, but need to be given time to turn around a franchise that required a cleaning up after Bill Smith and Terry Ryan combined to oversee six consecutive losing seasons.

The defense of Falvey and Levine — at least from this space — ended on Saturday night.

That is when the Twins made it official that center fielder Byron Buxton would not be among the team’s September call-ups from Triple-A Rochester and was being shut down.

Falvey and Levine are both well-educated men who, when necessary, know how to use the maximum number of impressive words to say absolutely nothing. Levine told reporters that a wrist issue Buxton has dealt with since July was the major factor in the Twins’ decision and put the issue of service time far down the list.

There is a simple retort to this: Hogwash. There actually is another good one but in a polite society we will refrain from using it.

The real explanation for why Buxton isn’t coming to Minnesota this month comes down to money. By not being brought back to the big leagues, Buxton will fall 13 days short of accruing enough service time to become a free agent in 2021. Instead, he would have to wait until 2022.

All of you who enjoy taking shots at Twins ownership for being cheap go right ahead on this one. The decision with Buxton isn’t only cheap, it’s also foolish and bad business. Yes, saving a buck can be a bad business decision.

Let’s start with the financial end of this and the fact the Twins have gained another year of control over Buxton. There is one enormous flaw in this logic, unless you simply aren’t concerned about the player. The second-overall pick in the 2012 draft is headed toward being perhaps the biggest bust in Twins history and, at this rate, by 2022 there is a chance he will be a pinch-runner extraordinaire for the Oakland A’s (kids, google, Herb Washington).

Thus, the Twins might be anticipating saving money on a guy who might not be around.

Buxton made his debut with the Twins in 2015 and since then there have been a few flashes where he’s looked as if he can handle major league pitching. But too often Buxton has looked overmatched at the plate. The maddening thing is he already is a Gold Glove center fielder — he’s the best player at that position in baseball — and his speed on the bases would make him a nightmare for opponents, if he could get on enough to make a difference.

The 2018 season has been a terrible one for Buxton. He dealt with migraine headaches in April, broke his left big toe while on a rehab assignment and most recently has had the issue with a sprained left wrist. When he was with the Twins, Buxton was a mess at the plate, hitting .156/.183/.200 with no home runs, four RBIs and five stolen bases in 28 games. He had 28 strikeouts in 90 at-bats.

The Twins took some of the blame for this by admitting they had rushed him back from his broken toe before putting him on the disabled list in late May. The team pointed to Buxton’s toe as being a big reason for his struggles in trying to hit the ball. Buxton was sent to Rochester when he came off the disabled list and eventually was optioned to the minor league team for what will turn out to be the remainder of the season.

While the wrist injury had been an issue in recent months, the good news was that Buxton started playing on a daily basis a week ago Friday and had shown progress. He hit .365/.400/.596 with a home run and seven RBIs in 12 games with the Red Wings since coming back from a second trip to the disabled list in Triple-A.

That seems like a guy you would want to continue playing after a lost season, right?

Before we continue, let’s give Levine the floor. Here’s what he had to say on Saturday night in Texas about the decision on Buxton (hat tip to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com):

“The decision really for that is driven off of three mean factors,” Levine said. “One, is a continued desire to put him in the best position to be healthy going into 2019. I think he’s done a great job recently of fighting through his wrist injury. The reality is it’s still lingering. We would ideally try to put him in the position such that in 2019, he’s unencumbered from a health standpoint.

“Two, there is a performance standpoint factor that is affecting this decision, and three, quite frankly, it’s just a playing time situation. As we look to the Major League team right now as it’s constituted, we obviously view Byron Buxton as a starting outfielder. Those at-bats were not necessarily prevalent at this juncture, so we are not going to recall him. Needless to say, he is also disappointed by that decision.”

Let’s break down what Levine had to say point-by-point:

If the wrist problem is lingering, why was Buxton playing on a daily basis and how in the heck had he started to hit pretty well? If the Twins put some of the fault on themselves for rushing Buxton back from his broken toe, why would they again rush him to return from a wrist problem? They wouldn’t. And if Buxton’s wrist really was bothering him common sense says he wouldn’t be hitting like this. What is the performance standpoint that is affecting this decision? I wrote in late May that Buxton needed to be sent down — all the way to Fort Myers, if that’s what it took — and work on what had become non-competitive at-bats. But that’s when the season still mattered. All that matters now is getting Buxton on the right track and sending him home isn’t going to do that. This is the one that gets me. I like Levine. He’s a talkative fellow who often shoots straight — the generous carriage comment about Miguel Sano last year is an all-timer — but in this case his comment is laughable. I’ll repeat, the Twins season is finished. Wins and losses no longer matter. Player development does and no player is more important than Buxton. So you are telling me that despite rosters going to 40 players, the feeling is that Jake Cave simply has to start every single day? Or maybe it’s that Max Kepler and Robbie Grossman combo in center and right that is blocking Buxton. C’mon, Thad.

Levine did acknowledge the issue of service time in Bollinger’s story, but said that wasn’t why Buxton is going home and not coming to Minnesota.

“I think part of our jobs is we’re supposed to be responsible to factoring service time into every decision we make,” Levine . “I still feel pretty resolute in saying that the other three factors were more present for us in this decision-making process than that. We wouldn’t been doing our jobs if we weren’t at least aware of service time impacts on decisions we make. Now, in terms of conversations with his agent. Displeased, disappointed for sure. Their recourse has not been laid out to us.”

One would think that recourse could include a well-deserved grievance being filed against the Twins.

What’s baffling about this is that the Twins did such a good job of handling the Sano situation earlier this season. Sano, an All-Star in 2017, was out of shape and taking terrible at-bats in June when the Twins decided to demote him to Single-A Fort Myers. That is also the Twins’ spring training home, meaning they had the ability to not only work on Sano’s approach at the plate but also get him into shape.

Sano, now back with the Twins, isn’t fixed but he looks as if he’s lost at least 25 pounds and the Twins’ approach, whether it works, was a sound one.

Buxton is the opposite of Sano. Sano could be a very good hitter if he puts his mind to it, but every indication is getting through to him isn’t easy. Buxton strikes you as a hard worker, who has his confidence shaken easily and, unlike Sano, needs encouragement far more than a wake-up call.

Bringing Buxton back to Minnesota to work with the big-league coaching staff and get a few big-league at-bats should have been the start of a process in which he would continue playing winter ball and arrive at spring training with an already-set approach and some confidence.

The responses to this have been: But what if Buxton gets hurt again? Or won’t he get tired at some point next season?

If he gets hurt again, he gets hurt. If Buxton is as injury prone as it seems, there is nothing that can be done about it and having him not practice his craft isn’t the answer. The only thing the Twins should tell him is to quit purposely initiating contact with outfield walls. He’s not an NFL safety, he’s a baseball player. As far as Buxton tiring out, that would be a good thing. If he’s played enough baseball and is thriving because of it next year, I’d gladly give him a few days off late in the season for the trade off of having fixed what ails him with the bat.

So what’s the plan for Buxton? We don’t know at this point but we do know that the current decision is a flawed one and definitely goes a long way toward alienating the Buxton camp and sending a bad message to players who might be considering the Twins as an option.

Interestingly, Levine acknowledged the Twins know they have done wrong by Buxton.

“From this day forward, I think we recognize a responsibility to make amends,” Levine said in Bollinger’s story. “And that we’re going to need to invest in the relationship with Byron Buxton moving forward, because I think as much as we would like to believe that all the relationship building here to date will carry the day, we understand this is a blow to the player, a potential blow to the relationship and we’re prepared to try and stay as consistent as we can and reinvest in that element of this because we realized this was information that was not appealing or certainly collaborative.”

This is all true.

The sad thing is it’s all being done in the naming of saving a buck by two guys we thought had the bet interest of their baseball team in mind.