Zulgad: Reality sets in for Gophers after big loss in Big Ten opener

The Gophers almost had me fooled.

An impressive 21-14 victory over a Fresno State team coming off a 10-win season caused some thought that maybe 2018 wouldn’t be all about rebuilding. Gophers coach P.J. Fleck spoke afterward about how cool true freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad was when it came to handling late-game pressure. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.’s brilliant late interception in the end zone ended any hope Fresno State had of winning the game.

An easy 26-3 victory over Miami of Ohio followed and the Gophers, sitting at 3-0, had a chance to prove that Fleck’s second season in Minnesota would be different than his 5-7 first year that included only two victories in nine Big Ten games.

Then came the Gophers’ conference opener on Saturday against Maryland.

Maryland, coming off a 35-14 loss against Temple, was a 2.5-point favorite and that was only because the Terps were playing at home. The thinking was that this was a pretty even matchup and the Gophers had a chance to emerge victorious.

Instead, the Gophers departed battered and bruised, sitting on the wrong side of a 42-13 loss that means Minnesota now has been outscored 112-13 in its past three Big Ten games. The 42 points were the most the Gophers have surrendered in 10 conference games under Fleck.

The Gophers suffered a significant blow early in the game when Winfield was lost for the afternoon because of an injury to his left foot. Freshman walk-on Jordan Howden replaced Winfield and Maryland scored on the next play as Anthony McFarland ran 26 yards to make it 7-0. McFarland finished with 112 yards and two touchdowns.

The Gophers’ defense had a brutal day.

Maryland also had touchdown runs of 81 yards by Ty Johnson, 64 yards by McFarland and 21 yards by Chigoziem Okonkwo. In the second quarter, Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill escaped pressure and completed a pass to DJ Turner that went for a 54-yard touchdown.

Maryland’s offensive line overpowered the Gophers’ defensive line and the Terps’ defensive line far too often seemed to do the same to the Gophers’ offensive line.

Annexstad, who injured his left ankle in the Miami of Ohio game, looked very much like a freshman for the firs time. He completed 14 of 32 passes for 169 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. His passing yards were padded by a few completions that came long after the game was decided.

The Gophers had scored late in the opening half — an efficient five-play, 71-yard drive — that Annexstad completed with a nice 17-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman. That pulled Minnesota within 21-10 and it had the ball to open the second half.

Forty-six seconds into the third quarter, the ball was resting in the hands of Maryland’s Tre Watson after he picked off Annexstad’s pass and went 36 yards for a touchdown. That was it.

The sideline reporter working for Big Ten Network commented at one point that Fleck was trying to keep Annexstad positive. That differed from what Fleck had said about Annexstad’s excited and positive demeanor during the Gophers’ first two wins over New Mexico State and then Fresno.

There were a few moments Saturday when it looked as if the Gophers’ offense might get something started but they proved to be brief.

Freshman Chris Autman-Bell had four receptions for a team-leading 70 yards and Bateman, also a freshman, had a team-leading seven catches for 68 yards. Wide receiver Tyler Johnson, who had looked so good this season, had only two catches for 12 yards and included at least one bad drop. Another freshman, Mohamed Ibrahim, led the Gophers with 95 yards rushing on 26 carries.

The Gophers are a team with 52 percent freshmen on their roster and Saturday they looked like it. That percentage is one reason why this was expected to be another rough season at TCF Bank Stadium.

The Gophers will have a bye next Saturday before playing host to Iowa in their Big Ten home opener. The week off should give us some time to reset any expectations that might have resulted from a 3-0 start in nonconference games.

Saturday provided this realization: This is likely to be another long season for the Maroon and Gold.