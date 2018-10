Mackey joins the show and Brian Windhorst of ESPN is on to talk more about the Jimmy Butler/Timberwolves situation. Windy thinks this is a tough situation for the Wolves, but they do still have some leverage. Later, it’s Manny’s 4 Deep Thoughts on the Wolves opening night loss. Then MN United coach Adrian Heath joins to talk about their season and Sunday’s final match at TCF Bank Stadium.