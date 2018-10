Mackey joins for hour 2 and the guys talk more on Jimmy Butler sitting out tonight’s Wolves game. Phil poses the question; What exactly is the end game here for Tom Thibodeau, Jimmy Butler or for Glen Taylor? Also, Stan Van Gundy had some comments on Karl-Anthony Towns during the Dan Le Batard Show, and callers also weigh in. Then it’s a final recap of the Minnesota Sports Dysfunctional Bracket.