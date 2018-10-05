Big Apple is no big deal: Thad Levine not interested in Mets job

While Derek Falvey and Thad Levine are tied together in almost every story involving the Twins’ front office, the reality is that Falvey, the chief baseball officer, is in charge.

So does Levine, who carries the title of general manager in Minnesota, want more power? He might have had the chance to get it, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The New York Mets reached out to the Twins to see if they could speak to Levine about running their baseball operation but Levine declined the opportunity. The Mets are looking for a replacement for Sandy Alderson and have a list of candidates that reportedly tops 30 names.

Alderson carried the title of general manager, but his replacement reportedly could be given a title such as president of baseball operations or executive vice president of baseball operations.