Wow! What a couple days it’s been for Wolves fans. Doogie is joined by ESPN’s Bobby Marks to discuss the circus surrounding the Wolves and Jimmy Butler. also, Doogie adds in his thoughts on the situation too. Adam Thielen’s trainer catches up with Doogie. St. Thomas football coach Glenn Caruso joins the podcast to talk about this weekends big St. Thomas/St. John’s game as well as the passing of John Gagliardi. All that right here on The Scoop!