Dalvin Cook among Vikings’ inactives against Cardinals

Dalvin Cook’s hamstring injury will sideline him for the third time in four games.

The running back is on the Vikings’ inactive list for Sunday’s game against Arizona. Cook was injured in Week 2 against the Packers, did not play the following week against Buffalo, came back for the Vikings’ loss on a Thursday night against the Rams and then sat out last Sunday in Philadelphia.

Minnesota’s other inactives are safety Andrew Sendejo (groin), left tackle Riley Reiff (foot) and defensive ends Tashawn Bower (ankle) and Everson Griffen (not injury related). All were declared out on Friday’s injury report. It had been reported that Cook would play a limited amount of snaps on Sunday — just as he did in Los Angeles — but the Vikings decided against that after Cook went through his pregame warmup.

Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook’s pregame workout did not go well today. Hamstring acted up. And so even though the Vikings planned for him to be active, he now is inactive. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2018

Reiff will be replaced by Rashod Hill at left tackle, with Brian O’Neill taking Hill’s ordinary spot at right tackle. George Iloka, signed before the season after he was released by Cincinnati, will replace Sendejo at safety.