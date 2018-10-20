Could Derek Shelton be the Twins’ next manager?

The Twins are reportedly closing in on hiring a manager and a decision could come next week, according to the Star Tribune. The paper reported Saturday that there are three to five finalists for the position, and Jon Heyman of Fancred tweeted a list of four names of candidates.

Derek Shelton, who served as former manager Paul Molitor’s bench coach in 2018, got a second interview this week, according to the Star Tribune, after being “very impressive” in his first interview with chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine.

The Twins reportedly met with Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens and Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde but Meulens has been told he’s no longer in a candidate. Both also are in the running for other open managerial jobs. The Twins also now have the ability to meet with Astros bench coach Joe Espada now that Houston has been eliminated from the playoffs. Heyman, however, reported that Espada is believed to no longer be under consideration.

Heyman tweeted that Shelton is still in the running and that Tampa Bay Rays coach Rocco Baldelli, Hyde and Twins hitting coach James Rowson “also may still be in.” Rowson interviewed for the job shortly after Molitor was fired.

It would not be a surprise if Falvey and Levine go with Shelton, who was a minor league catcher with the Yankees and has been coaching in the American League for 14 years with Cleveland, Toronto, Tampa Bay and Minnesota. Shelton was hired by the Twins last offseason and there was no doubt Falvey and Levine had plenty of say in the decision to bring him in.