Empty but always magnificent; Jose on thin ice, Ronaldo, & Ann the Librarian (ep. 111)

The boys are joined by a special guest for this episode 111 of The Crafty Rogues!

Ann the Librarian joins the show to discuss her trip to West Ham thanks to the tickets John hooked her up with. (Meet John in libraries. That’s how you get on the show.)

The guys run through matches that have taken place in the Europa and Champions League as well as last weekends Premier League matches. Quinno and Cosgrove then discuss John’s rather decent run of picking games as he picks this weekends games. The boys answer some emails, John goes on a rant in Just Be Cos, and the guys harass Producer Jonathan in his MLS segment.

Ann pops in for her interview before the guys wrap up with a look around the rest of the European Leagues.

All that and more on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!