Manny Hill introduces an added voice to the podcast; Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) of Zone Coverage and contributor to 1500ESPN.com. Dane and Manny discuss the Wolves season thus far, and how the Jimmy Butler situation continues to overshadow everything that is going on with the team. Is Tom Thibodeau’s system and coaching style the right fit for everyone? The guys also speculate on where this could be headed, and also give their thoughts on rookie Josh Okogie’s early performance.