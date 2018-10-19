Home not so sweet: Disgruntled Butler hears boos from Wolves’ fans

MINNEAPOLIS — Jimmy Butler encouraged Timberwolves fans to boo him during Friday’s home opener at Target Center. They certainly delivered.

Butler was booed loudly when he was introduced, as was coach Tom Thibodeau, before the Wolves’ played the Cleveland Cavaliers. The fans response came as no surprise given that Butler is trying to force his way out of Minnesota.

“Boo me,” Butler said when asked about what he expected on Sunday.”It ain’t going to change the way I play. (It’s) probably going to make me smile more. Please, come on with it.”

They certainly did, letting Butler know exactly how they felt. Butler also was booed the first few times he touched the ball. The Wolves led the Cavaliers, 32-20, after the opening quarter but in the second Butler heard those boos turn to cheers.

Anthony Tolliver got a steal and fed Tyus Jones, who in turn fed Butler for an alley-oop dunk that gave the Wolves a 41-34 lead with 9 minutes, 51 seconds left in the second. That brought the crowd to its feet as a timeout was called.

Butler heard more cheers with 6:13 left in the quarter when Derrick Rose fed him for a dunk to make it 53-41. Butler had 12 points (5-for-6 shooting), four rebounds and two steals as the Wolves took a 71-54 lead into halftime.

There is no question that Butler’s presence on the floor makes the Wolves better but he hasn’t backed off the trade demand he made in mid-September. Wolves owner Glen Taylor reportedly has promised to continue pursuing a trade to send Butler elsewhere while he plays for the team.

Thibodeau was booed before the Wolves’ lone preseason game at Target Center and heard more boos on Friday. Many of them were presumably because of his handling of the Butler matter. Thibodeau acquired Butler in June 2017 from Chicago and the assumption was Butler eventually would sign a long-term deal to remain in Minnesota.

But Butler, entering the last season of his contract, no longer wants to be in Minnesota and fans made it clear they wouldn’t mind seeing Thibodeau leave town as well.