Jimmy Butler shows Wolves exactly what he hopes they soon will be missing

MINNEAPOLIS — The sellout crowd of 18,978 that packed Target Center on Monday night mostly did so to get a look at LeBron James in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform. They ended up also seeing exactly what the Timberwolves will be missing when Jimmy Butler eventually gets his wish and escapes the Twin Cities.

Coming off a terrible four-point performance in the Wolves’ embarrassing 125-95 loss last Friday to the visiting Milwaukee Bucks, Butler made all five of his three-point attempts and had 15 points in the fourth quarter as the Wolves rallied for an entertaining 124-120 victory over the Lakers. Butler finished with 32 points, hitting 6-of-7 three-pointers, with six rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots. His point total was one off the season-high he scored in the Wolves’ home-opening victory over Cleveland.

The Wolves took a 36-32 lead after the opening quarter and never trailed by more than five points.

“I thought the energy to start the game was terrific, and I think that’s important for us,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Of course, I thought Jimmy all-around throughout the game was terrific. Big shot after big shot in the fourth quarter. I thought we got a lot of key performances out of a number of different people. Watching the way Josh (Okogie) played in a game like that was huge for us, and I thought (Karl-Anthony Towns) his all-around game was terrific. … He did a lot of good things, and I thought our bench was really good again, so that’s a plus.”

Okogie, the rookie who continues to start in place of the injured Andrew Wiggins, again provided a spark and had a career-high 17 points. Towns hasn’t found his offensive rhythm yet but he did contribute 25 points and had a career-high 16 rebounds.

But it was Butler who made the big plays when it counted. He grabbed the rebound of a Lonzo Ball miss with 9 minutes, 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter and then broke a 99-99 tie by hitting a three-pointer from 25 feet. He would make four more three-pointers in the quarter, including a 26-foot jumper with 19.7 seconds left to give the Wolves a comfortable five-point lead.

“We came out to play some basketball tonight, we did that from jump,” Butler said. “They were playing fast, which made us play with a lot of energy. I guess their energy kind of helped ours.”

What’s interesting about this entire situation is as much fun as it is to watch Butler his time with the Timberwolves carries an expiration date. The only thing is nobody, including Butler, knows what that date will be. Thibodeau, also the Wolves’ president of basketball operations, wants to drag this out as long as possible, but it’s not certain if Butler will continue to tolerate being stuck with the Wolves or if he might make another attempt to force his way out.

Thibodeau is holding onto Butler, and would simply let him walk as a free agent next July if he had his way, because he knows the Wolves have little chance of making the playoffs without the All-Star. Without Butler do the Wolves beat the James-led Lakers? Probably not.

James did not score a point in the first quarter against the Wolves and had only 10 at halftime, but scored 19 in the second half and finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

“A guy like that you just try to make him work,” Thibodeau said of Butler.”And he’s got the ability (that) you can play him perfectly and he can still make plays. That’s the mental strength of Jimmy, he doesn’t get dissuaded by, if (James) makes a tough play, (Butler) comes back the next time and he plays him again. You have to have that mentality. I thought (James) probably missed a couple that he normally makes but he still puts a lot of pressure on your defense and he’s going to make you pay for mistakes. The shots he creates for them also, it’s tough.”

Butler improved to 13-6 in his career in games against James, including 2-1 since he joined the Wolves before last season. Asked if James brings out the best in him, Butler said: “I think everybody does. … I just want to show that I can compete with the best of them.”

What Butler showed on Monday is how valuable he can be to the Timberwolves. Unfortunately for the Wolves franchise, his main priority is to get out of Minnesota as soon as possible.