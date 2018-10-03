Karl-Anthony Towns takes a tumble in poll of NBA general managers

A year ago, NBA general managers were so high on Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns that they made him the top choice for the current player they would sign if starting a franchise.

Towns received 29 percent of the vote from those who participated in NBA.com’s annual survey of the league’s GMs. This year it’s a very different story.

Despite being voted to the Western Conference All-Star team and earning third-team All-NBA honors in 2017-18, Towns didn’t even make the top six when it came to which player general managers would select if put in charge of a team getting off the ground.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was the choice of 30 percent of the GMs, followed by New Orleans’ Anthony Davis (23 percent); Golden State’s Kevin Durant (20 percent); the Lakers’ LeBron James (17 percent); Golden State’s Stephen Curry (7 percent); and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (3 percent).

Towns finished third — behind Davis (40 percent) and Embiid (33 percent) — for best center in the NBA. A year ago, he was the top choice at 28 percent.

Jimmy Butler, who has demanded a trade from the Wolves, was tied with Golden State’s Draymond Green and Indiana’s Victor Oladipo for second behind Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard for the best perimeter defender in the NBA. It’s a huge gap, however, as Leonard got 60 percent of the vote and the other three each got 7 percent.

As for Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau, he was tied with Golden State’s Steve Kerr for fourth for head coach with the best defensive schemes. Utah’s Quin Snyder (33 percent); Boston’s Brad Stevens (30 percent); and San Anontio’s Gregg Popovich (13 percent) were the top three.

General managers don’t seem to like the Wolves’ chances of getting back to the playoffs. In their ranking of the top four teams in the Western Conference, Golden State (38 percent), Houston (29 percent), Oklahoma City (13 percent) and Utah (11 percent) were the top choices. The Lakers (3 percent), Portland (2 percent), San Antonio (2 percent) and Denver (1 percent) rounded out the top eight. The Wolves came in fifth a year ago.