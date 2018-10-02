A list of potential candidates to become the Twins’ next manager

Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine said Tuesday they have an idea of what they are looking for in a new manager but did not get into any specifics about who might replace Paul Molitor.

Not surprisingly, some names already have surfaced via various reports. Here is the early list of potential candidates to become the Twins’ next manager.

EXTERNAL CANDIDATES

Brad Mills, Cleveland Indians’ bench coach: The 61-year-old might be older than the Twins would like but Falvey knows him from their time together in Cleveland and Indians manager Terry Francona is likely to put in a good word for his buddy. Mills was manager of the Astros during some down seasons in Houston; he had a 171-274 record from 2010 until he was fired on Aug. 18, 2012. Mills oversaw the Astros’ first-ever 100-loss season in 2011 — the club dropped 106 games that year — and was fired with the club en route to a 107-loss season in 2012. Blaming the Astros’ woes on Mills would be far from fair considering the team was attempting to rebuild and is now an AL power. After being fired, Mills was hired as a coach by Cleveland in late October 2012. Mills was an infielder during his playing career with the Montreal Expos from 1980 to 1983.

John McDonald, Cleveland Indians’ defensive coordinator: Yes, you read that title correctly and, no, we aren’t talking about the Cleveland Browns. The 44-year-old was named the organization’s defensive coordinator last offseason after spending two years as the infield coordinator. McDonald, who spent 16 years in the big leagues as an infielder, began working with catchers and infielders this year, in addition to his work with the infielders. His job was to travel to all of the Indians’ affiliates and work with players on the fundamentals of playing defense. McDonald won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2013 and retired after the 2014 season. He spent seven years of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because McDonald is the guy whose knee collided with Justin Morneau’s head as the latter attempted to break up a double play in July 2010 in Toronto. The collision was an accident, but Morneau never was the same after suffering a concussion on the play. (Reported by Jon Morosi of MLB Network.)

Jayce Tingler, Texas Rangers’ assistant general manager: The 37-year-old joined the Rangers organization as a minor league player in 2005 and eventually made the transition to managing and coaching in the minors. Levine knows him from his time in the Rangers front office. In fact, Levine’s departure to Minnesota opened the door for Tingler to move from ex-manager Jeff Banister’s coaching staff to a front office role. Here’s a story from November 2016 that ties Levine and Tingler together. Tingler was the Rangers’ outfield and baserunning coach when he was in uniform. (Morosi)

Brandon Hyde, Chicago Cubs’ bench coach: The 44-year-old managed in the Marlins organization from 2005 to 2009 before joining Miami’s big-league coaching staff in 2010. He even managed one game for the Marlins on June 19, 2011 after Edwin Rodriguez resigned. The Marlins lost that game, 2-1, to Tampa Bay. Hyde became the Cubs’ bench coach in 2013 under then-new manager Rick Renteria and was moved to first base coach when Joe Maddon took over. The Mets attempted to hire Hyde last offseason as their bench coach, but he stayed with the Cubs after being promoted to the same job in Chicago. (Morosi)

INTERNAL CANDIDATES

Derek Shelton, Twins’ bench coach: The 48-year-old replaced Joe Vavra after last season and brought 13 years of big-league coaching experience with him. He had been the quality control coach for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017 and before that served as Tampa Bay’s hitting coaching from 2010 to 2016. Shelton’s connection to Falvey came during his time as Cleveland’s hitting coach from 2005 to 2009. Shelton played two seasons as a catcher in the Yankees’ organization (1992-93) but underwent elbow surgery in 1993 that ended his playing career. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that Shelton is considered the leading in-house candidate for the Twins job.

Jeff Pickler, Twins coach and coordinator of major league development: Was added to the Twins’ coaching staff in 2017 after working in the Dodgers’ front office. Falvey and Levine liked the fact that the 42-year-old had a background in analytics; he has served as a conduit between the front office and coaches to help with the sharing of analytics between the staff and players. The Brewers selected Pickler in the 11th round of the 1998 major-league draft and he ended up spending time eight years in the minors with Milwaukee, Texas and Colorado. (Pickler is listed as having been a second baseman left fielder and relief pitcher by Baseball Reference.) Pickler became a scout for the Arizona Diamondbacks after retiring. He spent three years in that job, then one year as an assistant coach with the University of Arizona Wildcats. That was followed by four years of scouting for the San Diego Padres before he joined the Dodgers’ front office.