What does Lou Nanne think of Judd’s idea to use Alex Stalock as the Wild’s goalie in 3-on-3? Which North Stars goalie might have been the best handling the puck? Who would start for the North Stars if 3-on-3 overtime existed back in the day and what does Lou think of offside challenges? Find out in this episode of the Louie Podcast, and also hear his favorite story about former teammate J.P. Parise.