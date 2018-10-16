NBA analyst David Thorpe, Hopkins junior Kerwin Walton, East Ridge trio; Butler info and Twins managerial search (ep. 179)

With the NBA season now underway it’s the perfect time for a basketball heavy Scoop podcast! NBA analyst David Thorpe is on the episode today to talk Wolves as well as other NBA topics. We go high school with our next set of guests as Hopkins junior Kerwin Walton joins to talk about getting an offer from the Gophers the other day. The East Ridge trio of Kendall Brown, Courtney Brown Jr., and Ben Carlson stop by as well. Kendall and Ben have Gophers offers while Courtney is a UW-Milwaukee commitment. Doogie also has notes on the Butler situation and the Twins managerial search. All that right here on this edition of The Scoop!