Report: Dalvin Cook not expected to play against Eagles

The Vikings are likely to be without top running back Dalvin Cook for the second time in three games on Sunday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that sources have told him Cook is not expected to play on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Cook was listed as questionable on the Vikings’ injury report Friday because of a hamstring injury that has bothered him since a Week 2 tie in Green Bay. Cook did not play in the Vikings’ loss to Buffalo in Week 3 but was able to return a week ago Thursday against the Rams in Los Angeles.

Cook carried the ball 10 times for 20 yards in the Vikings’ 38-31 loss but he did not play in the second half. Cook got off to a great start as a rookie last season before suffering a torn ACL in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.

The Vikings’ running game has been nearly nonexistent this season. Minnesota is last in the NFL with 252 rushing yards on a league-low 73 carries. The Vikings are averaging 3.5 yards per attempt, tied with Arizona for last in the league.

Cook has 98 yards on 36 carries to lead the Vikings. Latavius Murray, who is likely to get the majority of the carries on Sunday, has 64 yards on 19 carries. Minnesota does not have a rushing touchdown this season.

A loss Sunday to the Eagles would drop the Vikings to 1-3-1 and equal their loss total from the entire 2017 regular season.

The Vikings already announced Friday that starting cornerback Trae Waynes would miss the Eagles game after suffering a concussion against the Rams.