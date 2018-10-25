Report: Rockets offer four first-round draft picks for Jimmy Butler

The Houston Rockets continue their pursuit of Jimmy Butler and are trying to make it difficult for the Timberwolves to say no.

The Rockets’ latest offer for the Wolves’ All-Star includes four future first-round draft picks, according to ESPN.

Butler, in the final season of his contract, has demanded a trade by the Wolves and owner Glen Taylor reportedly has told Butler the team will attempt to move him while he continues to play for the franchise.

The Rockets, considered the second best team in the Western Conference to the Golden State Warriors, are offering what constitutes the maximum number of first-round picks allowable in a deal, ESPN reported. NBA rules say that first-round picks can’t be conveyed in successive years, and no pick can be dealt farther out than seven seasons.

As far as what players the Wolves might get in return, ESPN reports that the discussions remain fluid.

The 29-year-old Butler is averaging 24.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.8 steals in his first four starts this season.