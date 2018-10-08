Report: Sano won’t face charges after accident that injured officer

Miguel Sano won’t face criminal charges for his involvement in an accident early Sunday morning in which a police officer suffered a broken leg, according to ESPN.

The Twins third baseman and his wife were leaving a nightclub in his native San Pedro de Macoris at 3 a.m. Sunday and had been speaking to police officer Argenis Emilio Gillandeux in front of the club. After the exchange, Sano went to back up his pickup truck without realizing Gillandeux hadn’t moved his motorcycle from behind him, a spokesman for the Dominican national police, Coronel Frank Duran Mejia, told Enrique Rojas on Monday.

Gillandeux suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula in his left leg, according to the ESPN story, and was taken to the hospital by Sano. The two know each other, according to Duran, and attended school together. Duran said Sano was never charged with a crime because he did not leave the scene.

Sano, 25, also has offered to pay all of Gillandeux’s medical expenses.

Police did question Sano after the accident because his vehicle did not have a license plate and he did not have a driver’s license on him. Sano was initially detained by police for several hours after the accident but was then released after agreeing to return on Monday to be issued a citation to appear in traffic court.

“The citizen, Miguel Sano, was sent today to the traffic court to comply with the due process in these types of cases,” Duran said, according to the ESPN report. “It is a formality when someone is injured in a vehicular accident. It is important to clarify that the policeman declared that the accident was not intentional, and that Sano hit his leg when Sano was reversing his vehicle to leave the place and that the baseball player was the first to provide help and never abandoned the scene. Neither the agent nor the national police plan to charge Sano with anything.”