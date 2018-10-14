Report: Vikings fear rookie cornerback suffered torn ACL

Rookie cornerback Mike Hughes left Sunday’s game against Arizona in the fourth quarter with a left knee injury and the initial indication was the news isn’t going to be good.

The #Vikings fear CB Mike Hughes, their promising first-round draft pick, suffered a torn ACL in today's win over #Cardinals, per league sources. MRI tomorrow. Holding out hope. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 14, 2018

Hughes, the Vikings’ first-round pick last spring, was injured on Josh Rosen’s 3-yard pass to Ricky Seals-Jones. He was on crutches after the game and coach Mike Zimmer said Hughes would undergo an MRI on Monday.

Hughes played the outside corner last week against Philadelphia with Trae Waynes sidelined because of a concussion. Waynes returned against the Cardinals and Hughes was among the defensive backs the Vikings used in the nickel package.