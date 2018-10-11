There’s podcasts for that. This is not one of them; Man United comeback, City/Liverpool stalemate, Arsenal looked fun (ep. 112)

The City/Liverpool match didn’t necessarily live up to expectations so John and Stephen are back to make up for that, or at least try. The weekend of Premier League action was plentiful giving the boys plenty to talk about including Jose’s stay of execution, three undefeated teams, and Wolves continue their impressive run. We get some UEFA Nations League predictions from John this week since FIFA insist on forcing Internationals being a thing. The boys answer your emails, John gets something off his chest in Just Be Cos, and Producer Jonathan gets feisty in the MLS segment. We wrap the show with the return of Questions Without Notice from the Floor and a brief look at Northern Irish politics. All that right here on The Crafty Rogues!