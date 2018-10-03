Vengeful Vikings feat. PFF Mike Renner + John Bachard

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings enter the second quarter of the season as a team in search of an identity. Are they still led by the Zimmer Hellfire Defense? Will they have to rely on Kirk Cousins slingin’ it 50+ times a game? Is time a flat circle? We dive into the quarter season grades of who’s been good and who’s been… Not so good with Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike). Plus we get an advanced look at the enemy bringing in Friend of the Program John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) of Bleeding Green Nation and WIP Philadelphia.