Longtime Friend of the Program Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan), college football color commentator on ESPN3 and writer for The Athletic, rejoins the show to talk about the elevated play of Kirk Cousins, how the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings can wake up the run game, and where he stands on the Mike Hughes-vs-Will Hernandez debate. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) joins for Vikes Over Beers to bathe in Eagles fans tears.