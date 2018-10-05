Vikings-Eagles Preview feat. Darren Wolfson + Jordan Reid

Here we go. The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings head back into the belly of the beast to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a near “must win” for both squads looking to keep their post season aspirations alive early in this 2018 season. Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast chimes in with the latest on injuries, potential change ups on defense, and why George Iloka has been MIA. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon. swings by for a recap of the impressive Rams game and previews the Egregious Eagles.