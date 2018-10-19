Vikings-Jets Preview: The Kirky Bowl feat. Jordan Reid + Connor Rogers

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings take the field Sunday to try and extend their winning streak to tres as they travel to take on the New York (New Jersey) Jets. To preview the other side, we brought in Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) of Bleacher Report and the Stick to Football podcast to chat about rookie quarterback Sam Darnold so far, the Jets missing out in the Kirky Sweepstakes, and some interesting 2019 Draft prospects to look forward to. Plus our guy Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside the Pylon Swings in to chat about the game and what the Vikes have to do to get it done at MelLife Stadium.