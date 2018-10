Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast swings in to chat about Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings injuries and a (not so?) surprising name that could be added to the roster to fill Mike Hughes’ spot. Plus Dr. Eric Eager (@PFF_Eric) of Pro Football Focus stops in to recap the Vikes’ grades versus the Arizona Cardinals and breakdown rookie offensive tackle Brian O’Neill.