Zulgad: The case for making Alex Stalock the Wild’s overtime goalie

Devan Dubnyk has been outstanding for the Wild this season. He ranks in the top five among NHL goalies in save percentage (.944) and his goals-against average (2.11) puts him in the top 10. Dubnyk’s 24 saves in the second period on Friday in Dallas was the only reason the Wild were able to beat the Stars.

But despite his early-season brilliance, there is a case to be made that there are times when it might be a good idea to pull Dubnyk. Before you accuse me of having lost my mind, hear me out on this. The idea came Saturday as the Wild rallied for a 5-4 overtime victory over Tampa Bay at Xcel Energy Center.

Dubnyk’s backup, Alex Stalock, got the start with the Wild playing a back-to-back and for anyone who watched the 3-on-3 overtime period you saw exactly how dangerous Stalock can be with the puck. If you didn’t, here’s a look at the winning goal by Mikael Granlund that included a second assist from Stalock.

So what if Stalock became the Wild’s overtime goalie? This isn’t looking to embarrass Dubnyk and I’m not denying that when he’s playing well he’s fantastic. But Stalock’s ability to move the puck essentially makes him a third defenseman, and a fourth skater in an overtime system that is all about possession and moving the puck quickly would be invaluable.

Dubnyk’s strength is staying in the crease and making saves — the fact he’s 6-foot-6, 210 pounds makes it more difficult for him to move easily outside the crease — while the 6-foot, 187-pound Stalock is more mobile.

We all know that overall team speed isn’t a strength of this Wild team so anything that can get them moving the other way in the highly-skilled 3-on-3 format is a good thing. Stalock not only did that on Saturday night, but he did it by killing what would have been an icing on the Lightning in order to play the puck to Granlund.

That seems like the type of move that could get a guy into trouble, until you realize that Stalock knew exactly what he was doing and was rewarded for it. “It’s 3-on-3 and if we can get an odd-man rush, we have to do it, I think, because we’re creating an odd-man chance versus getting a faceoff in their zone,” Stalock told The Athletic after the game. “I’d take an odd-man rush over an offensive-zone faceoff any day. It worked out.”

The suggestion that the Wild might want to consider bringing Stalock off the bench for the five-minute, 3-on-3 session was met with skepticism by those who pointed out that he would be coming into the game cold and that such a move wouldn’t make sense. I’m guessing Wild coach Bruce Boudreau would be first in line among those who hate this idea.

There was a time I would have agreed with the naysayers but sports are evolving like never before and outside-the-box thinking is becoming the norm. Before this season had anyone thought it would become the norm to use an “opener” to start a baseball game and then have the regular starter replace him?

Would bringing in Stalock to replace Dubnyk for overtime initially be met with raised eyebrows? Absolutely. Could Stalock let in a soft goal or make a mistake with the puck? Yep. Would the fact he would have to find a way to warmup beforehand be an issue? Maybe.

Nonetheless, if the move worked, if it got the Wild a few extra points in the extremely competitive Western Conference it would end up looking extremely astute. After what we saw from Stalock on Saturday, it certainly looks like it would be worth a shot.