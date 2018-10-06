Zulgad: Cause for concern: Wild coach searching for answers only two games into season

ST. PAUL — The Wild had every reason to come out flying in their home opener on Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center.

A mostly lethargic, and largely inexcusable, performance in a 4-1 loss in their opener on Thursday in Colorado provided plenty of incentive for the Wild to show up for three periods against the defending Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights. Instead, the Wild again looked like a team that had played 60 games and was in desperate need of a break.

The result was a 2-1 shootout loss to the Golden Knights that ended when former Wild winger Erik Haula beat Devan Dubnyk with a shot that overpowered the Minnesota goalie. Dubnyk deserved far better considering how well he had played in stopping 41 shots, but it also was fitting that the Wild didn’t get two points considering how little support they gave their goalie.

The Wild outshot Vegas 14-13 in the third period, but otherwise looked largely disinterested in getting outshot 25-13 through the first two periods. This included a second consecutive horrendous middle period in which it looked like many members of the home team would have preferred to be doing anything other than playing hockey.

“Usually the home opener it should go almost the other way,” Wild center Mikko Koivu said when asked the lack of urgency for two periods. “You should be there right away at the first. I don’t know, I thought we were a little nervous with the puck and a little slow for the first two periods. Why is that? I have no answer for that right now. But you’re right, it’s something that you need in this league in order to win a hockey game. Usually you’ve got to have that pretty much 60-minute game and, for sure, there were ups and downs but we were a little flat.”

A little? Make that a lot.

“Of course, it concerns me,” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. “You want to come out and jump out and have a 3-0 lead right off the bat. It hasn’t happened yet, so we’ll look at the tapes of both games, we’ll compare them, we’ll see why. I don’t have an answer for you right now. Maybe it’s they want to make everything perfect, but the one thing I found out in this league right now is you’ve got to skate. If you’re not skating you’re left in the dust. We tried to make too many plays standing still in the first two periods.”

Dubnyk has given up only three goals in two games — the Avalanche had two empty-netters and Vegas’ second goal was in the shootout — but the Wild only has one point to show for it. If it weren’t for Dunbyk’s brilliance on Saturday night they still would be sitting on zero points.

“(Dubnyk) was fantastic,” Wild winger Jason Zucker said. “He was the only reason that we didn’t lose that game 10-0.”

Zucker played a role in the Wild not getting a point Saturday. With Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pulled for an extra attacker late in the third period — Minnesota held a 1-0 lead thanks to Matt Dumba’s slapshot at 9:23 of the first period — Zucker decided to shoot for the empty net instead of trying to work the puck out of his zone. Zucker’s shot missed the net and resulted in an icing.

That enabled Jonathan Marchessault to find Max Pacioretty in the circle to the right of Dubnyk. Pacioretty blasted the puck by Dubnyk to tie the score at 18:29.

“(The six-on-five situations are) something else we have to fix,” Boudreau said. “It was something that bothered us in the last part of last year, too. I think we got scored on twice in the last two minutes with the lead and that was too easy of a goal. We’ll have to look at it and fix that before Thursday’s game.”

The Wild will take Sunday off and then have three days of practice before playing host to Chicago on Thursday. Boudreau’s biggest concern has to be figuring out how to get a complete game from his team. Right now, the Wild look slow, old and disinterested. It’s only two games in, but in the incredibly competitive Western Conference a run like this could prove fatal to a season.

Boudreau did not sound angry in his postgame comments on Saturday but rather like a guy searching for answers. The Wild’s disappearing act is all too familiar for many but it’s even surprising for them to do it this early in the season.

“I’ve got to figure it out,” Boudreau said. “I wish I had the answer right now but they … right now I think we’ve got to … I don’t know. I’ve got to figure it out. Obviously, we can’t win a lot of hockey games with one-goal games. … Every game this year is going to be a battle like this. We’ve got to find ways when we get the opportunities to put them in and we had opportunities in the third period but we just didn’t put them in.”

That meant Dubnyk’s outstanding performance was wasted.

“He’s seeing the puck,” Boudreau said. “Touch wood, we don’t want it to stop. But two years ago he had this kind of game right until March, where he’d win us hockey games on his own. Right now, he’s playing as well as anybody. To have only one point and his goals-against is 1.5 is not fair to him.”

Boudreau is right. It wasn’t fair to Dubnyk.

It also wasn’t fair to the 19,077 who showed up at Xcel Energy Center expecting a spirited opening-night performance and instead saw what appeared to be a largely uninterested group of players wearing the home green.