Zulgad: Don’t get defensive: Fleck might have little choice but to fire coordinator

Like it or not, P.J. Fleck is going to get a pass on this season from the decision-makers on the University of Minnesota campus.

The Gophers can play a competitive game at Ohio State, get blown out at Nebraska or go winless in the conference and the second-year coach is going to be in no jeopardy of losing his job. It doesn’t matter. Fleck knows it, athletic director Mark Coyle knows it and so does everyone else.

That doesn’t mean Fleck can dismiss everything going on around him in the name of having a young team. Fleck needs to be mindful of the fact that the luxury of having time to get the Gophers on the right track isn’t going to be there much longer and expectations are sure to increase in 2019 and even more in 2020.

From all accounts, Fleck has been accumulating a pretty good list of recruits so the talent level is going to improve. But there has to be major concern that has nothing to do with talent and everything to do with coaching.

Fleck’s defensive coordinator, Robb Smith, is overseeing a unit that has gotten into the habit of embarrassing itself on a weekly basis. The Gophers’ apologists will point to the fact the defense is missing standout safety Antoine Winfield Jr., but the realists will point out that doesn’t provide absolution to be atrocious.

Atrocious is what this defense has been in Big Ten play for the past six games. Dating to a loss last Nov. 18 at Northwestern, the Gophers have given up 39 points to the Wildcats; 31 points to Wisconsin; 42 points at Maryland (in this season’s conference opener); 48 points to Iowa; 30 points at Ohio State; and 53 points at Nebraska. That is 243 points — or an average of 40.5 points per game — and only seven of them have come on a turnover by the offense.

“Schematically we’re in the right position, we just don’t make the play,” Fleck told reporters on Saturday after an embarrassing 53-28 loss at previously winless Nebraska. “You’ve got to be able to make the play.”

Fleck also gave Smith a vote of confidence afterward, saying: “I have 100 percent faith in every single one of our coaches. I’m the one that knows all of the internal things that we have to deal with every single day with what’s the program looking like internally. …”

The Gophers are giving up 503.8 yards per game, second-worst in the Big Ten to Illinois. Fleck has to realize that some of this is on coaching, unless he believes that every single player he’s putting on the field to play defense is incapable of accomplishing their assignment.

Smith, 43, was hired by Fleck last season after spending three years as defensive coordinator at Arkansas. The Razorbacks were 10th in the nation in scoring (19 points per game) and total defense (323 yards per game) in Smith’s first year but began to struggle after that. Arkansas was 85th in scoring defense (31 points per game) and 76th in total defense (426 yards per game) in 2016.

The connection between Fleck and Smith was from their time working together as assistants at Rutgers under head coach Greg Schiano in 2010 and 2011. Fleck might have been impressed by Smith then but he certainly can’t be impressed now.

Fleck is going to have to take a long hard look at whether Smith is his long-term guy to run this defense. Nebraska entered Saturday’s game with an 0-6 record and averaging 23.3 points per game, putting the Cornhuskers 109th nationally in scoring.

Yet, Nebraska finished with 659 total yards, including 383 rushing and 276 passing. The Cornhuskers had 10 plays of 20 or more yards and touchdowns that went for 40, 59, 35 and 67 yards. For all the talk about how young they are the Gophers started nine upperclassmen on defense, so if Fleck was trying to sell that his defense is full of youth that’s hogwash.

Randy Johnson, who covers the Gophers for the Star Tribune, offered this incredible nugget in Monday’s paper: The Gophers have given up 21 touchdowns in Big Ten play this season and the average length of each has been 31.5 yards. You can’t blame that many big plays on a good scheme that simply isn’t being executed properly.

Fleck’s expertise is on the offensive side of the ball and there have been definite positives in that area, but as the head coach of this team Fleck also is charged with making sure this entire team is on the right track.

Right now, the defense isn’t even coming close to doing its part and Smith is a part of the problem. Fleck is a positive guy who never likes to focus on the negative. Unfortunately for Fleck, acknowledging the latter is part of being a head coach and so is firing a coordinator.

Fleck might soon have make a decision. Is his friendship with Smith the most important thing or does putting his football program in the best position possible his top priority? If the Gophers defense continues to play this way, it should be an easy call.